Per Sinner prima volta ad Amburgo, "un debutto che mi emoziona"

Breaking News! WORLD NO. 1 JANNIK SINNER IS COMING TO HAMBURG!



For the first time in his career, Jannik Sinner will compete at the 2025 Hamburg Open (May 17–24)!



Can the world No. 1 and reigning Grand Slam & ATP Finals champion conquer Rothenbaum too?



Don’t miss this… pic.twitter.com/PPVQEZTJAn