agi live
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc è positivo al Covid
HOME > Formula 1

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc è positivo al Covid

Lo ha reso noto la scuderia di Maranello su Twitter precisando che il pilota sta bene con sintomi lievi e si trova in autoisolamento a casa

ferrari charles leclerc
aggiornato alle 19:58 16 dicembre 2021
ferrari leclerc positivo al covid

© ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP 
- Charles Leclerc 

AGI - "Charles Leclerc positivo al Covid-19". Lo ha reso noto la Ferrari su Twitter spiegando che il pilota "in accordo con i protocolli richiesti dalla Fia e dal team, è stato testato al suo ritorno da Abu Dhabi. Attualmente si sente bene, con sintomi lievi e si autoisolerà a casa". 