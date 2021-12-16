Ferrari: Charles Leclerc è positivo al Covid
Lo ha reso noto la scuderia di Maranello su Twitter precisando che il pilota sta bene con sintomi lievi e si trova in autoisolamento a casa
AGI - "Charles Leclerc positivo al Covid-19". Lo ha reso noto la Ferrari su Twitter spiegando che il pilota "in accordo con i protocolli richiesti dalla Fia e dal team, è stato testato al suo ritorno da Abu Dhabi. Attualmente si sente bene, con sintomi lievi e si autoisolerà a casa".
Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver @Charles_Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19.— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 16, 2021
In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi.
He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home.