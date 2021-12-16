Ferrari: Charles Leclerc è positivo al Covid

AGI - "Charles Leclerc positivo al Covid-19". Lo ha reso noto la Ferrari su Twitter spiegando che il pilota "in accordo con i protocolli richiesti dalla Fia e dal team, è stato testato al suo ritorno da Abu Dhabi. Attualmente si sente bene, con sintomi lievi e si autoisolerà a casa".

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver @Charles_Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi.

He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home.