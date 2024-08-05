Come si fotografano le stelle dalla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale

AGI - Matthew Dominick è un astronauta della NASA che ama profondamente il mondo della fotografia. Nel weekend ha pubblicato sui social un nuovo time-lapse dalla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale (ISS), dove si trova da marzo. Dominick ama anche condividere gli aspetti tecnici del suo lavoro e accoglie con favore il feedback degli utenti su come potrebbe affrontare i suoi progetti fotografici in modo diverso con l'obiettivo di ottenere risultati migliori.
Experimenting with time lapses out of different windows around the ISS. This is one of a few windows that face away from earth in a compartment in the service module called the ПхО. ISO is cranked high and the exposure is a possibly too long (1.6s) as you can see the stars… pic.twitter.com/MJB3hDdIH8— Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) August 4, 2024
A fine luglio aveva già pubblicato un altro video in cui era riuscito a immortalare, oltre a stelle e satelliti, anche una meteora che sfrecciava nello spazio: "Al secondo 32 del video potete vedere un fascio di luce diretto verso la Terra". Nei suoi esperimenti, l'astronauta americano ama cambiare angolazioni, messe a fuoco e zoom. Nella maggior parte dei casi, condivide proprio le impostazioni che ha usato per scattare o riprendere il panorama stellare, offrendo ai fotografi in erba un'idea di come catturare determinati tipi di immagini.
Satellites, stars, and, a meteor . . . Night timelapse just prior to sunrise. If you watch carefully, part way through you can see a meteor streak towards earth.— Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) July 21, 2024
I do not have the settings readily available, but they are likely: 50mm, f1.2, ISO 6400, 1/4s, with a 1/2s interval. pic.twitter.com/bAsFsu2Q4m