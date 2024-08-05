Come si fotografano le stelle dalla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale
Come si fotografano le stelle dalla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale
L'astronauta Matthew Dominick, appassionato questi scatti, ha pubblicato un nuovo time-lapse che immortala la bellezza dell'universo
AGI - Matthew Dominick è un astronauta della NASA che ama profondamente il mondo della fotografia. Nel weekend ha pubblicato sui social un nuovo time-lapse dalla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale (ISS), dove si trova da marzo. Dominick ama anche condividere gli aspetti tecnici del suo lavoro e accoglie con favore il feedback degli utenti su come potrebbe affrontare i suoi progetti fotografici in modo diverso con l'obiettivo di ottenere risultati migliori.

Il time-lapse

A fine luglio aveva già pubblicato un altro video in cui era riuscito a immortalare, oltre a stelle e satelliti, anche una meteora che sfrecciava nello spazio: "Al secondo 32 del video potete vedere un fascio di luce diretto verso la Terra". Nei suoi esperimenti, l'astronauta americano ama cambiare angolazioni, messe a fuoco e zoom. Nella maggior parte dei casi, condivide proprio le impostazioni che ha usato per scattare o riprendere il panorama stellare, offrendo ai fotografi in erba un'idea di come catturare determinati tipi di immagini.

Stelle, satelliti... e meteore

