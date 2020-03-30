agi live
Conte e Trump hanno avuto "una lunga e amichevole conversazione"
Conte e Trump hanno avuto "una lunga e amichevole conversazione"

A dirlo il premier attraverso il suo profilo Twitter

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte ha avuto una "lunga e amichevole conversazione" con il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump. Lo annuncia il premier su Twitter. "Sono molto grato per la solidarietà e il sostegno degli amici americani. Continuiamo a lavorare insieme per vincere questa difficile sfida".  