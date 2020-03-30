Conte e Trump hanno avuto "una lunga e amichevole conversazione"

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte ha avuto una "lunga e amichevole conversazione" con il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump. Lo annuncia il premier su Twitter. "Sono molto grato per la solidarietà e il sostegno degli amici americani. Continuiamo a lavorare insieme per vincere questa difficile sfida".

Long and friendly conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. Very grateful for the solidarity and support from American friends. Let’s keep on working together to win this hard challenge