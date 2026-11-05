All’asta a Ginevra lo zaffiro dei Romanov da 198 carati
All’asta a Ginevra lo zaffiro dei Romanov da 198 carati
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All’asta a Ginevra lo zaffiro dei Romanov da 198 carati

Sotheby’s mette all’asta gioielli reali appartenuti ad alcune delle più importanti dinastie europee, tra cui uno zaffiro da 198 carati legato ai Romanov
Sotheby’s, lo zaffiro di Ceylon
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AGI - Mercoledì 11 novembre, a Ginevra, andranno all’asta i gioielli reali appartenuti ad alcune delle più importanti dinastie europee; tra questi spicca uno spettacolare zaffiro da 198 carati, legato alla famiglia imperiale russa dei Romanov.

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Come ha spiegato Andres White Correal, responsabile del dipartimento di gioielleria presso la casa d’aste Sotheby’s, lo zaffiro di Ceylon – caratterizzato da un intenso colore blu e dimensioni di circa tre centimetri per 3,5 – entrò a far parte della collezione dei Romanov a metà del XIX secolo, sebbene la gemma sia di epoca molto più antica.

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Da Fabergé a Cartier

Dopo la Rivoluzione bolscevica del 1917, lo zaffiro fu messo in vendita; in seguito, passando attraverso diversi proprietari, giunse infine a Cartier, che nel 2015 ha realizzato l’attuale montatura a bracciale, impreziosita da diamanti.
Secondo Sotheby’s, in passato la gemma era incastonata in una spilla di diamanti firmata Fabergé.

Il valore di vendita è stimato tra gli 850.000 e gli 1,7 milioni di franchi svizzeri (circa 1,0 - 2,0 milioni di dollari).

Gli altri pezzi in asta

Tra gli altri pezzi di rilievo dell’asta di Sotheby’s figurano un diadema di diamanti realizzato da Mellerio, con una stima compresa tra i 300.000 e i 500.000 franchi svizzeri, e un gioiello Cartier in opale e diamanti, creato per Mary Cavendish, duchessa del Devonshire, il cui valore raggiunge gli 1,1 milioni di franchi svizzeri.

Quest’ultimo gioiello fu indossato in occasione dell’incoronazione della regina Elisabetta II, nel 1953.

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