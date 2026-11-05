All’asta a Ginevra lo zaffiro dei Romanov da 198 carati

This exquisite historical sapphire, rock crystal and diamond bracelet by Cartier commands the spotlight this season at #SothebysGeneva in our Royal & Noble live sale. Bid now >> https://t.co/kD3xXOFuK3 Originating from the prized collection of the Romanov family, the sapphire once formed part of the Russian Crown Jewels and was famously worn by Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna at the 1903 Winter Palace Ball. Although the exact date of its acquisition by the Imperial collection remains unknown, its highly unusual faceting style points to a Mughal-era origin. The sapphire was then sold by the Soviet government and acquired in 1927 by the celebrated socialite and soprano Ganna Walska, who purchased it at Cartier as the central pendant of a sautoir necklace. In 2015, Cartier eimagined the historic gemstone as the centerpiece of the present bracelet, incorporating an interchangeable rock crystal element. Echoing the Art Deco aesthetic of the period in which Cartier first mounted the sapphire for Walska, the creation brings together the history of a Romanov jewel and its enduring artistic legacy. Come see this jewel in person at our Luxury Week exhibition at the Mandarin Oriental, Geneva, from 6-10 November.