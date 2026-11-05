All’asta a Ginevra lo zaffiro dei Romanov da 198 carati

AGI - Mercoledì 11 novembre, a Ginevra, andranno all’asta i gioielli reali appartenuti ad alcune delle più importanti dinastie europee; tra questi spicca uno spettacolare zaffiro da 198 carati, legato alla famiglia imperiale russa dei Romanov.
Come ha spiegato Andres White Correal, responsabile del dipartimento di gioielleria presso la casa d’aste Sotheby’s, lo zaffiro di Ceylon – caratterizzato da un intenso colore blu e dimensioni di circa tre centimetri per 3,5 – entrò a far parte della collezione dei Romanov a metà del XIX secolo, sebbene la gemma sia di epoca molto più antica.
This exquisite historical sapphire, rock crystal and diamond bracelet by Cartier commands the spotlight this season at #SothebysGeneva in our Royal & Noble live sale. Bid now >> https://t.co/kD3xXOFuK3 Originating from the prized collection of the Romanov family, the sapphire once formed part of the Russian Crown Jewels and was famously worn by Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna at the 1903 Winter Palace Ball. Although the exact date of its acquisition by the Imperial collection remains unknown, its highly unusual faceting style points to a Mughal-era origin. The sapphire was then sold by the Soviet government and acquired in 1927 by the celebrated socialite and soprano Ganna Walska, who purchased it at Cartier as the central pendant of a sautoir necklace. In 2015, Cartier eimagined the historic gemstone as the centerpiece of the present bracelet, incorporating an interchangeable rock crystal element. Echoing the Art Deco aesthetic of the period in which Cartier first mounted the sapphire for Walska, the creation brings together the history of a Romanov jewel and its enduring artistic legacy. Come see this jewel in person at our Luxury Week exhibition at the Mandarin Oriental, Geneva, from 6-10 November.— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) November 5, 2026
Da Fabergé a Cartier
Dopo la Rivoluzione bolscevica del 1917, lo zaffiro fu messo in vendita; in seguito, passando attraverso diversi proprietari, giunse infine a Cartier, che nel 2015 ha realizzato l’attuale montatura a bracciale, impreziosita da diamanti.
Secondo Sotheby’s, in passato la gemma era incastonata in una spilla di diamanti firmata Fabergé.
Il valore di vendita è stimato tra gli 850.000 e gli 1,7 milioni di franchi svizzeri (circa 1,0 - 2,0 milioni di dollari).
Gli altri pezzi in asta
Tra gli altri pezzi di rilievo dell’asta di Sotheby’s figurano un diadema di diamanti realizzato da Mellerio, con una stima compresa tra i 300.000 e i 500.000 franchi svizzeri, e un gioiello Cartier in opale e diamanti, creato per Mary Cavendish, duchessa del Devonshire, il cui valore raggiunge gli 1,1 milioni di franchi svizzeri.
Quest’ultimo gioiello fu indossato in occasione dell’incoronazione della regina Elisabetta II, nel 1953.