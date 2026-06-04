Crolla carrello di un Boeing in aeroporto Francoforte, feriti

AGI - All'aeroporto di Francoforte è collassato il carrello d'atterraggio anteriore di un Boeing 787-9 della Lufthansa. Il cedimento è avvenuto mentre l'aereo era parcheggiato al gate, pronto per far imbarcare i passeggeri. A quanto riferito dalla compagnia aerea in una nota riportata dall'agenzia Reuters, diverse persone sono rimaste ferite.
A bordo in quel momento c'erano membri dell'equipaggio e addetti ai servizi di terra dello scalo. "I passeggeri non erano ancora saliti", ha dichiarato un portavoce della compagnia.
WATCH: A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (D-ABPQ) sustained substantial damage after its nose landing gear collapsed while parked at the gate at Frankfurt Airport.— Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) June 4, 2026
The incident led to the cancellation of today's LH450 to LAX service as airport and airline teams assess the… pic.twitter.com/BPdK5fWVVk
"Ingenti danni al Boeing"
L'incidente ha causato la cancellazione del volo LH450 per Los Angeles (LAX) previsto per oggi, mentre i team dell'aeroporto e della compagnia aerea valutano l'entità dei danni, che sarebbero ingenti. Non sono stati segnalati feriti, ed è stata aperta un'indagine tecnica per accertare le cause del cedimento.
NEW: Front landing gear of a Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 collapses while parked at the gate at Frankfurt Airport.— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 4, 2026
No statement has currently been made regarding the cause or whether there were any injuries. pic.twitter.com/TgK4bTxQjj
Following a gear collapse at the gate in Frankfurt, Lufthansa 787-9 D-ABPQ has been significantly damaged. Today’s LH450 has been canceled. We are awaiting more information on any potential injuries. pic.twitter.com/FTBK4m2WyS— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 4, 2026