Crolla carrello di un Boeing in aeroporto Francoforte, feriti
Cede il carrello d'atterraggio anteriore di un Boeing all'aeroporto di Francoforte. Ci sono feriti (VIDEO)
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Cede il carrello d'atterraggio anteriore di un Boeing all'aeroporto di Francoforte. Ci sono feriti (VIDEO)

L'aereo della compagnia tedesca Lufthansa era parcheggiato al gate
Francoforte
Florian Wiegand / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP - Un volo Lufthansa all'aeroporto di Francoforte
boeing francoforte lufthansa
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AGI - All'aeroporto di Francoforte è collassato il carrello d'atterraggio anteriore di un Boeing 787-9 della Lufthansa. Il cedimento è avvenuto mentre l'aereo era parcheggiato al gate, pronto per far imbarcare i passeggeri. A quanto riferito dalla compagnia aerea in una nota riportata dall'agenzia Reuters, diverse persone sono rimaste ferite.

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A bordo in quel momento c'erano membri dell'equipaggio e addetti ai servizi di terra dello scalo. "I passeggeri non erano ancora saliti", ha dichiarato un portavoce della compagnia.

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"Ingenti danni al Boeing"

L'incidente ha causato la cancellazione del volo LH450 per Los Angeles (LAX) previsto per oggi, mentre i team dell'aeroporto e della compagnia aerea valutano l'entità dei danni, che sarebbero ingenti. Non sono stati segnalati feriti, ed è stata aperta un'indagine tecnica per accertare le cause del cedimento.

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