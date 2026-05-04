Germania: auto contro i pedoni a Lipsia, almeno due morti

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AGI - Una persona alla guida di un'auto ha investito un gruppo di pedoni nel centro della città tedesca di Lipsia. Lo riportano i media locali.
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Secondo Mdr, che cita fonti della polizia, almeno due persone sono morte.
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Breaking: Injuries reported after a car rammed into pedestrians in the city center of Leipzig, Germany. pic.twitter.com/8R9xu0o9hh— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 4, 2026
ALERTE INFO - Une voiture a percuté la foule à Leipzig ; plusieurs victimes sont évoquées selon des témoignages, sans bilan officiel à ce stade. pic.twitter.com/waGUxUFqqA— Media Express (@media_express_e) May 4, 2026
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