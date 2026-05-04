Germania: auto contro i pedoni a Lipsia, almeno due morti
Auto contro i pedoni a Lipsia, almeno due morti
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Auto contro i pedoni a Lipsia, almeno due morti

Investimento nel centro della città tedesca
Lipsia
Sebastian Willnow / dpa / AFP
lipsia germania
di lettura

AGI - Una persona alla guida di un'auto ha investito un gruppo di pedoni nel centro della città tedesca di Lipsia. Lo riportano i media locali.

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Secondo Mdr, che cita fonti della polizia, almeno due persone sono morte.

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