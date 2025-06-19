Megarazzo Starship di SpaceX esplode durante un test, nessun ferito
E' accaduto alla base in Texas. La società: "Una zona di sicurezza intorno al sito è stata mantenuta per tutta la durata dell'operazione"
AGI - Un megarazzo Starship della SpaceX del multimiliardario Elon Musk è esploso durante un test di routine presso la base stellare, in Texas, senza causare feriti. Lo riferiscono le autorità locali. "La Starship, che si stava preparando per il suo decimo test di volo, ha subito una grave anomalia durante un test presso la base stellare", ha poi confermato SpaceX in un messaggio su X, aggiungendo che "una zona di sicurezza intorno al sito è stata mantenuta per tutta la durata dell'operazione" e che "tutto il personale è al sicuro e in buone condizioni".

