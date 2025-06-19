Megarazzo Starship di SpaceX esplode durante un test, nessun ferito

AGI - Un megarazzo Starship della SpaceX del multimiliardario Elon Musk è esploso durante un test di routine presso la base stellare, in Texas, senza causare feriti. Lo riferiscono le autorità locali. "La Starship, che si stava preparando per il suo decimo test di volo, ha subito una grave anomalia durante un test presso la base stellare", ha poi confermato SpaceX in un messaggio su X, aggiungendo che "una zona di sicurezza intorno al sito è stata mantenuta per tutta la durata dell'operazione" e che "tutto il personale è al sicuro e in buone condizioni".
On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT, the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase. A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted…— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 19, 2025