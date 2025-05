Unrwa attacca Israele: "Tratta gli abitanti di Gaza come flipper umani"

Aid is needed at scale in #Gaza. “There is a system in place that’s managed through UNRWA, use that system. We cannot waste more time on debates, plans, and ‘what ifs’. Kids are dying of starvation,” UNRWA @‌JulietteTouma tells @‌BBCNews.



There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. pic.twitter.com/2GHAyXm9Ku