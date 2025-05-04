Missile Houthi su Ben Gurion, chiuso l'aeroporto di Tel Aviv

AGI - Un missile balistico lanciato dallo Yemen su Israele ha colpito l'aeroporto Ben Gurion di Tel Aviv. Lo riferiscono i media israeliani mentre sul web circolano foto e video che mostrano l'esplosione.
Le sirene d'allarme sono tornate a suonare in diverse zone di Israele, ha riferito l'Idf sul suo canale Telegram. "In seguito alle sirene che sono suonate in diverse zone di Israele, sono stati effettuati diversi tentativi di intercettare un missile lanciato dallo Yemen", si legge. "Sono state ricevute segnalazioni relative alla caduta di un proiettile nella zona centrale di Israele, i dettagli sono al vaglio", si spiega.
The ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen a short while ago apparently impacted in the area of Ben Gurion Airport.— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 4, 2025
The IDF says it fired interceptors at the Houthi missile, and is investigating the impact at the airport.
There are no immediate reports of… pic.twitter.com/oCmasSxfOu
OMG. JFK airport was just hit by a ballistic missile! Wonder what the US will do now!— Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) May 4, 2025
Oh wait, sorry, I read wrong. It was Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main airport.
Carry on. Nothing to see here. Only millions of Jews in bomb shelters and a shut down airport.
It’s time… pic.twitter.com/oFmVjW61Jk