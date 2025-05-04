Missile Houthi su Ben Gurion, chiuso l'aeroporto di Tel Aviv
Missile Houthi raggiunge Ben Gurion, chiuso l'aeroporto di Tel Aviv

Sirene d'allarme in diverse zone del Paese
Missile Houthi sull'aeroporto Ben Gurion
GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP - Ben Gurion (foto d'archivio)
AGI - Un missile balistico lanciato dallo Yemen su Israele ha colpito l'aeroporto Ben Gurion di Tel Aviv. Lo riferiscono i media israeliani mentre sul web circolano foto e video che mostrano l'esplosione.

Le sirene d'allarme sono tornate a suonare in diverse zone di Israele, ha riferito l'Idf sul suo canale Telegram. "In seguito alle sirene che sono suonate in diverse zone di Israele, sono stati effettuati diversi tentativi di intercettare un missile lanciato dallo Yemen", si legge. "Sono state ricevute segnalazioni relative alla caduta di un proiettile nella zona centrale di Israele, i dettagli sono al vaglio", si spiega.

