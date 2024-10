Violenze e deportazioni in Libia, Refugees manda dei video all'Onu

IF RACISM DOESNT HAVE EYES TO SEE PREGNANT WOMEN THEN IT IS A MASSACRE!



SFAX, TUNISIA ☠️

On the 17th of July, the Garde Nationale launched violent attacks on people living in the olive-farms in Sfax KM-34. Men, children and women were hunted down to death.

At least two… pic.twitter.com/b2K36qCH9C