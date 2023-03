Ottanta migranti alla deriva al largo di Lampedusa

AGI - Gli 80 migranti alla deriva, segnalati ieri sera da Alarm Phone, si trovano adesso a meno di 40 miglia da Lampedusa. Sono stati individuati dall'aereo "Colibri'" della ong tedesca Sea Watch.

in #Malta SAR zone!



We are in contact with a boat in distress carrying ~80 people on board. They report their engine is broken and water is entering. Some of them need urgent medical support. We have alerted Maltese and Italian authorities and demand a quick rescue operation! pic.twitter.com/DiWSfMxkiZ