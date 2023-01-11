E' morto Jeff Beck, leggenda della chitarra

AGI - É morto a 78 anni Jeff Beck, una leggenda della chitarra salito alla ribalta negli anni '60. L'artista ha contratto una meningite batterica, ha riferito la famiglia in un comunicato, specificando che "è morto in pace ieri".

Le sue mani erano assicurate per sette milioni di sterline.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv