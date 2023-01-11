agi live
E' morto Jeff Beck, leggenda della chitarra
HOME > Spettacolo

E' morto Jeff Beck, leggenda della chitarra

Secondo quanto riferito l'artista aveva contratto una meningite batterica. La famiglia ha specificato in una nota che "è morto in pace ieri".

jeff beck chitarrista music
aggiornato alle 23:39 11 gennaio 2023
morto jeff beck leggenda chitarra

© HENNING KAISER / DPA / DPA PICTURE-ALLIANCE VIA AFP 
-

AGI - É morto a 78 anni Jeff Beck, una leggenda della chitarra salito alla ribalta negli anni '60. L'artista ha contratto una meningite batterica, ha riferito la famiglia in un comunicato, specificando che "è morto in pace ieri".

Le sue mani erano assicurate per sette milioni di sterline.