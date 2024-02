L'orso andino che attende l'elicottero giusto per allontanarsi dall'uomo

L’orso Tupak nelle montagne andine

Video of The Day! "Tupak" the male Andean Black Bear (Spectacle Bear) was sleeping when we arrived at his special cliff hide-a-way spot early in the morning. He was gracious enough to get up and come to the cliff's edge to say hello - but once the niceties were over... pic.twitter.com/YLU4kgI7hE