L'Esercito israeliano pubblica il video dell'uccisione del capo della Jihad

AGI - Idf (l'esercito di Israele) pubblica su Twitter il video del momento dell'uccisione dell'alto comandante della Jihad islamica Hassam Abu-Harbid.

This is the moment we targeted Islamic Jihad Northern Division Commander in Gaza, Hussam Abu Harbid.



As an Islamic Jihad commander for 15 years, he was behind rocket launches, shootings, & anti-tank missile attacks on Israel.



He won't be committing any more terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/hbwFsSjjq3