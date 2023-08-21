agi live
Il requiem di Musk per i social network (anche il suo) 

X potrebbe fallire, avverte il patron di Tesla, secondo il quale "non ci sono grandi social network"

aggiornato alle 15:47 21 agosto 2023
AGI - "La triste verità è che non ci sono grandi 'social network' in questo momento. Potremmo fallire, come molti hanno previsto, ma faremo del nostro meglio per far sì che ce ne sia almeno uno". Lo ha scritto ieri sul suo profilo di X Elon Musk, parlando del futuro dei social network. 

 

 