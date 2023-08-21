Il requiem di Musk per i social network (anche il suo) 

AGI - "La triste verità è che non ci sono grandi 'social network' in questo momento. Potremmo fallire, come molti hanno previsto, ma faremo del nostro meglio per far sì che ce ne sia almeno uno". Lo ha scritto ieri sul suo profilo di X Elon Musk, parlando del futuro dei social network.

The sad truth is that there are no great “social networks” right now.



We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one.