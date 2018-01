Lite a Parigi per la scultura choc sugli attentati

Libération Open Letter Party! _____ According to @hyperallergic: "We appreciate gifts, but free, unconditional, and without ulterior motives." So says a group of 24 French artists, museum workers, politicians, and others who published an open letter in @liberationfr yesterday rejecting the monumental “Bouquet of Tulips” sculpture that Jeff Koons offered to the city of Paris in 2016. The sculpture, which, with its base, would reach a height of 38 feet and weigh 36 tons, features a giant, realistically rendered hand holding a bouquet of tulips seemingly made from colorful balloons. Koons intended it as a monument to Franco-American solidarity and a symbol of optimism in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015 and in 2016. _____ 20180123 #partyeveryday #drawingpartyeveryday #drawingaday #drawing #paper #chalkpastel #usa #america #party #holiday #jeffreyaugustinesongco #jeffkoons #sculpture #bouquetoftulips #paris #france #terrorism

