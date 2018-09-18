Altro che modelle o influencer. Su Instagram Gucci racconta la bellezza attraverso la storia dell’arte

Gucci ha lanciato su Instagram un nuovo profilo per raccontare la bellezza e l’arte. Niente modelle, selfie, sguardi, nudità o pose. Secondo il direttore creativo, Alessandro Michele, all’interno della storia dell’arte c’è tutta la bellezza di cui abbiamo bisogno per conoscere il mondo e l’uomo. Una scelta che è stata molto apprezzata visto che, in appena 24 ore, sono già 15 mila i seguaci che hanno aderito a questa particolare narrazione.





Come sono fatti i post

L’account ha pubblicato una trentina di post che provano a fondere insieme moda, cultura e arte. Scorrendo verso il basso è possibile osservare i ritratti di donne e uomini di varie epoche, immortalati attraverso diverse tecniche pittoriche, che raccontano porzioni di storia e di stile. Dalla Regina Elisabetta I all’artista giapponese Yōshū Chikanobu, da Maria dei Medici al poeta Girolamo Casio.





Piccole lezioni nelle didascalie

I testi che accompagnano queste “foto” sono delle vere e condensate lezioni di storia dell’arte, fornite da esperti e critici del settore. Nel post dedicato alla Regina Elisabetta, ad esempio, viene messo in evidenza il carattere forte di una donna che governò con sapienza e intelligenza e che amava indossare, quasi sempre, gioielli e collane di perle. Da un parte il carisma politico e, dall’altra, una forte personalità espressa anche nel modo di vestire.





In ogni epoca e in ogni luogo, secondo Gucci, è possibile catturare un ideale di bellezza originale che deve essere ricordato e preservato. Anche sfruttando un social network come Instagram dove circolano tantissimi giovani e forse troppi selfie. Questo è un profilo che vuole dimostrare come gli influencer non hanno, in fondo, nessuna età. Conta solo quello che, senza i limiti del tempo, hanno da dire.

