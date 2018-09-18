Altro che modelle o influencer. Su Instagram Gucci racconta la bellezza attraverso la storia dell’arte
È stato lanciato un nuovo profilo che racconta gli ideali di bellezza nella storia attraverso ritratti e opere. E ha già 15 mila follower
Gucci ha lanciato su Instagram un nuovo profilo per raccontare la bellezza e l’arte. Niente modelle, selfie, sguardi, nudità o pose. Secondo il direttore creativo, Alessandro Michele, all’interno della storia dell’arte c’è tutta la bellezza di cui abbiamo bisogno per conoscere il mondo e l’uomo. Una scelta che è stata molto apprezzata visto che, in appena 24 ore, sono già 15 mila i seguaci che hanno aderito a questa particolare narrazione.
Title: Aurelia (Fazio’s Mistress), 1863 Author: Dante Gabriel Rossetti Museum: Tate, London ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Dante Gabriel Rossetti, a British-Italian painter, poet, and translator, made this c. 1863 portrait of a woman, held by the Tate, he could only imagine, taking his subject from the 14th-century Italian poet Fazio. In a poem, Fazio described his mistress’s “clear brows” and “white easy neck.” Rossetti used his own lover, Fanny Cornforth, as a model. Their affair lasted until Rossetti’s death in 1882; she was the subject of over 60 works. Rossetti is known for his role in co-founding the nostalgic Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, influenced by medieval art. Their goal was to be “direct and serious and heartfelt.” #GucciBeauty — @kchayka ©Tate, London 2018
Come sono fatti i post
L’account ha pubblicato una trentina di post che provano a fondere insieme moda, cultura e arte. Scorrendo verso il basso è possibile osservare i ritratti di donne e uomini di varie epoche, immortalati attraverso diverse tecniche pittoriche, che raccontano porzioni di storia e di stile. Dalla Regina Elisabetta I all’artista giapponese Yōshū Chikanobu, da Maria dei Medici al poeta Girolamo Casio.
Title: Woman Shaving her Nape, 1897 Author: Toyohara (Yōshū) Chikanobu, Akiyama Buemon Museum: LACMA, Los Angeles ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The 19th-century Japanese artist Yoshu Chikanobu made multiple series of traditional woodblock prints focusing on beautiful women, the genre of bijinga, with names like “True Beauties”. The portraits represent the male gaze, but this image of a woman rearranging her hair in a casual, self-aware pose demonstrates an awareness of the labor involved in maintaining beauty, particularly in a culture where women are often expected to be passive. The outlines and soft colors of such woodblock prints also influenced the Impressionists, like the American Mary Cassatt. This image is in the collection of @LACMA, one of the #GucciPlaces. #GucciBeauty — @kchayka Image courtesy of LACMA
Piccole lezioni nelle didascalie
I testi che accompagnano queste “foto” sono delle vere e condensate lezioni di storia dell’arte, fornite da esperti e critici del settore. Nel post dedicato alla Regina Elisabetta, ad esempio, viene messo in evidenza il carattere forte di una donna che governò con sapienza e intelligenza e che amava indossare, quasi sempre, gioielli e collane di perle. Da un parte il carisma politico e, dall’altra, una forte personalità espressa anche nel modo di vestire.
Title: Elizabeth I Author: English school Private collection ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Queen Elizabeth I was crowned at the age of 25 and went on to rule England for over four decades. As an unmarried woman who was able to maintain control during her reign, she remains an unusual monarch in history. Her many royal portraits offer the chance of better understanding this charismatic figure, perhaps allowing us a glimpse of the real woman behind the throne. In this privately held painting, an unknown artist took pains to emphasize her two most famous features: her pale English skin and striking red hair. Elizabeth was often depicted adorned with pearls, as she is here, which came to symbolize her chastity and devotion to her subjects. #GucciBeauty — @tatianaberg Photo © Philip Mould Ltd, London / Bridgeman Images
In ogni epoca e in ogni luogo, secondo Gucci, è possibile catturare un ideale di bellezza originale che deve essere ricordato e preservato. Anche sfruttando un social network come Instagram dove circolano tantissimi giovani e forse troppi selfie. Questo è un profilo che vuole dimostrare come gli influencer non hanno, in fondo, nessuna età. Conta solo quello che, senza i limiti del tempo, hanno da dire.
